ECU signed 18 new football players on Wednesday for this year's Pirate class of 2019.

“We are extremely pleased and excited with the quality and depth of this recruiting class. Not only is there overall balance in regards to our offensive and defensive numbers, we were also able to address some specific needs on both lines of scrimmage and in several of our skill areas," said new ECU head coach Mike Houston, "Our program will always be defined by character and integrity, and we feel this particular group certainly meets those values as well.”

BREAKING DOWN THE NUMBERS

Of the 18 newcomers, nine (9) are projected to play on the offensive side of the ball, while the remaining nine (9) will line up on defense (7), special teams (1) and a position to be determined (1 athlete). ECU is looking forward to bulking up its front by adding three offensive linemen and a tight end, while also addressing skill positions with a duo of quarterbacks and receivers along with one running back. On defense, the Pirates signed a trio of linemen, three secondary performers and one linebacker. ECU also inked a placekicker from a special teams standpoint and one multi-purpose athlete.

FRESHMEN FOUNDATION

Freshmen (16) compose nearly 90 percent of ECU’s early signing class. The Pirates’ two junior college transfers – DT Hozey Haji-Badri and OL Bailey Malovic both have two years of eligibility remaining.

EARLY ENROLLEES

In addition to Haji-Badri and Malovic, six incoming freshmen are expected to enroll early at ECU (January, 2019) and participate in spring drills with the Pirates – DB Alex Angus, QB Bryan Gagg, WR Jsi Hatfield, DB Ja’Quan McMillian, PK Patrick Nations and ATH Juan Powell.

The following is the list of ECU football signees for the 2019 class along with the date they committed. PirateIllustrated.com has updated their status on Wednesday to SIGNED.(*spring enrollees)

Demetrius Mauney ATH Forest City, NC 6'0"190 12/16/18 SIGNED

Nishad Strother OL Havelock, NC 6'3"290 12/16/18 SIGNED

Bailey Malovic OL Highland, KS 6'7" 290 12/15/18 SIGNED

Hozey Haji-Badri DT Brooklyn, NY 6'4" 285 11/19/18 SIGNED *

Juan Powell ATH 5-11 170 Atlanta, Ga. SIGNED *

Alex Angus DB Greensboro, NC 6'3"195 11/7/18 SIGNED *

Trent Holler OL Latrobe, PA 6'2" 290 9/22/18 SIGNED

Traveon Freshwater DE Elizabeth City, NC 6'3" 220 8/6/18 SIGNED

Jaquan McMillian DB Clemmons, NC 5'11" 155 7/12/18 SIGNED *

Jeremy Lewis DE Winterville, NC6'4" 215 6/28/18 SIGNED

Jsi Hatfield ATH Graham, NC 6'0" 170 6/24/18 SIGNED *

Alex Flinn QB Asheville, NC 6'1" 210 6/23/18 SIGNED

Chad Stephens LB Greensboro, NC 6'1" 220 6/21/18 SIGNED

Patrick Nations K Walhalla, SC 5'11" 185 6/19/18 SIGNED *

Keziah Everett DT Farmville, NC 6'1" 330 6/18/18 SIGNED

C.J. Johnson WR Greenville, NC 6'2" 190 5/17/18 SIGNED

Malik Fleming DB Atlanta, GA 5'9" 175 3/31/18 SIGNED

Bryan Gagg QB Bradenton, FL 6'1" 205 3/24/18 SIGNED *