Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-09 23:08:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Ace Heileg is Both Excited and Emotional About New ECU Offer

Zkffscqz8rlgevnfdjix
Jourdan "Ace" Heileg made his way to Junior Day at ECU and was offered by the Pirates Wednesday night.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Jourdan Heileg camped at ECU last year then earlier this spring Heileg made his way back to Greenville for Junior Day at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. At that time he saw the team go through a Saturday sc...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}