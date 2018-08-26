Aggies Open With Big Victory and Now Turn Their Attention to ECU
First game ECU opponent and 14th ranked (FCS) N.C. A&T opened the season against (6)Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Walter Payton Award watch list candidate Lamar Raynard came into the game 2...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news