ECU picked up their fourth win of the season with a 3-0 Saturday victory over Georgia Southern in the first of a three-game series in Greenville.

Alec Burleson picked up the win in a two-hitter in eight innings of work with seven strikeouts and no walks to improve to 2-0 on the season. Georgia Southern(3-2) right-hander Jordan Jackson absorbed the loss to fall to 1-1.

“I felt like all the pitches were working from the first to the last inning. Credit to my defense, they made some plays,” said Burleson, “Ryder at short with the double-play, the line drive - Hoover in right and all of those guys making plays and then right there at the end making plays for Bridgy. It was a good team win.”

“I think what I’ve done as a starter - what I’ve taken into this year is just let them hit the ball and pitching to soft contact. Not trying to be too fine. That’s what’s kept my pitch count down and has allowed me to go in the seventh and eighth innings. That’s the big thing. Just going right at guys.

Bryson Worrell led the Pirates’ eight-hit attack going 3-for-4 with one RBI, while Connor Norby went 2-for-2 with a walk and getting on base three times for the Pirates. Steven Curry led the Eagles with a pair of hits, while Christian Avant also had one hit.

Matt Bridges picked up his first save of the season for 4-1 ECU in the victory.

“Burley, that might be the best game that he’s ever pitched at East Carolina and he’s pitched some big games,” ECU head coach Cliff Godwin said, “That’s a veteran lineup over there. They’re older and they have an approach. Just the way he was able to execute pitch after pitch was really impressive.”

“The thing he’s able to do now is he’s able to throw any pitch on any count which makes it harder on hitters when you can run a fast ball up to 90 and then you’ve got four pitches to go along with it, it’s tough,” said Godwin.

Bryson Worrell talked about bouncing back from Wednesday’s loss at Campbell to start the weekend series on a high note.

“It felt great, I think we really stuck to our offensive approach today. We got away from that on Wednesday and it showed,” said Worrell, “We threw the ball well today. Burley threw a gem and we had great defense behind him.”

A pair of doubles from Alec Burleson and Bryson Worrell quickly had ECU up 2-0 in the first inning.

In the fourth inning, Worrell advanced to third on a Connor Norby bunt after his second double of the day. Then a Seth Caddell fly out to right bought Worrell in for a 3-0 Pirate lead.

The Pirates return to the diamond at 11am on Sunday for the first game of a double dip to close out the series with Georgia Southern with the second game currently scheduled for approximately 45 minutes after the completion of the first game.

“I’m not worried about it being a double-header. It’s like I told the kids, we’ve got one game at 11 o’clock tomorrow. We have a chance to maybe win the series against a very quality opponent that will be ready to play,” said Godwin, “Their coaches are very competitive - it’s an older group. They will be ready to show up tomorrow for sure.”

