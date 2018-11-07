Alex Angus Dumps App St. and Commits to ECU After Saturday Visit
Alex Angus out of Greensboro Page picked up his initial offer from ECU back in October of last year and later committed to Appalachian State. He has now flipped to ECU where he made his commitment ...
