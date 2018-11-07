Ticker
2018-11-07 football

Alex Angus Dumps App St. and Commits to ECU After Saturday Visit

Page Pirate defensive back Alex Angus talks to PirateIllustrated.com about his decision to commit to ECU.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Alex Angus out of Greensboro Page picked up his initial offer from ECU back in October of last year and later committed to Appalachian State. He has now flipped to ECU where he made his commitment ...

