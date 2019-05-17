News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 06:47:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Andrew Canelas Breaks Down His New Offer From ECU

Vnyzkkxszwy7admpbf5s
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

One of the newer names in recruiting circles for ECU is Raleigh offensive lineman Andrew Canelas out of Leesville Road.Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia, Duke and now East Carolina have all s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}