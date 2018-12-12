Highland Community College lineman Bailey Malovic has announced his decommitment from East Carolina.

Originally originally out of Dutch Fork High in Irmo, South Carolina where he played for Coach Tom Knotts, Malovic visited ECU on November 17 for the Pirates' 55-21 win over UConn.

The 6-7, 290 Malovic will be a junior next year and currently holds no less than twelve offers.

At the time of his commitment, Malovic told PI that it came down to a pair of schools in ECU and Coastal Carolina after also giving ODU heavy consideration a month prior.

"It came down to Coastal Carolina and East Carolina," Malovic said, "I feel like something special is going on at ECU and I want to be a part of it."

Malovic plans to enroll at his school of choice in January.

Highland Community College team finished at 6-4 this season and did not make the playoffs after closing out the season with a 34-7 loss at Iowa Western in Council Bluffs.