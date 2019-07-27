News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-27 13:14:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Big 6-6 Tight End Logan Clark Recaps His ECU Visit

Daivq5am0f6fknqlrn5a
Tight end prospect Logan Clark paid ECU a Friday visit where he came away with a good feeling from the coaches.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

With the tight end position being a point of emphasis in this year’s ECU recruiting class, former Wren high school star Logan Clark from South Carolina paid ECU an unofficial visit on Friday.“It wa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}