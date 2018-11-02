David Blackwell Breaks Down His Defensive Strategy Against Memphis
David Blackwell sees the potential of his ever improving ECU defense. He said he watched some of the Houston - USF game but before long he turned it off."I watched Houston and South Florida and got...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news