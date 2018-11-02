Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-02 15:31:27 -0500') }} football Edit

David Blackwell Breaks Down His Defensive Strategy Against Memphis

The ECU defense will be charged with the task of slowing down the nation's leading rusher in Memphis' Darrell Henderson.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

David Blackwell sees the potential of his ever improving ECU defense. He said he watched some of the Houston - USF game but before long he turned it off."I watched Houston and South Florida and got...

