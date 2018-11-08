Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-08 17:34:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Blackwell Talks Defense With Tulane Looming on Saturday

Yeqj6tlkw7i2mks6nz4b
First year ECU defensive coordinator David Blackwell breaks down his defensive emphasis for Tulane.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

If anybody thought Tulane week would be one of ECU's easier games, think again. The Green Wave destroyed USF last week on the road in Tampa 41-15.The Green Wave improved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}