Blackwell Talks Defense With Tulane Looming on Saturday
If anybody thought Tulane week would be one of ECU's easier games, think again. The Green Wave destroyed USF last week on the road in Tampa 41-15.The Green Wave improved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in c...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news