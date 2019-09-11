Bruce Bivins Says ECU Has to Match Navy's Intensity
Bruce Bivins was one of four Pirates to record six or more tackles in last week’s 48-9 win over Gardner-Webb.The 6-0, 230 pound junior out of Houston, Texas is getting better every day and he leads...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news