News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-09 15:53:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Cedartown QB Taji Hunter Gets ECU Offer and Plans to Visit

L07dhcvyurfydba6hpem
Cedartown quarterback Taji Hunter has the ability to run and pass and is excited about his new offer from the Pirates.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

ECU’s latest offer went out on Thursday to Georgia high school rising senior quarterback Taji Hudson.The 6-4, 195 pound Cedartown product holds three offers at the moment from Virginia Tech, ECU an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}