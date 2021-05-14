Cincinnati Scores Two in 10th to Win Game Two and Split Double-Header

Cole Harting’s base hit to second in the bottom of the tenth scored a run and a throwing error on Connor Norby resulted in the winning run as Cincinnati took game two 7-6 Friday night in UC Baseball Stadium to even the series at 1-1.

Dean McCarthy came on in relief to pick up the win for Cincinnati to improve to 4-3 while Cam Colmore fell to 5-1 with the loss for ECU.

Ryder Giles’ second hit of the day in the second inning on a base knock to left field resulted in ECU’s first run of game two for a 1-0 lead. Cincinnati loaded the bases in the bottom of the second but Griffin Merritt grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Cincinnati(25-22/14-12 AAC) got on the scoreboard and took the lead in the third inning on a Joey Belini double to left field with runners on first and third to score a pair of runs in a 2-1 contest. That got ECU starter Tyler Smith pulled in favor of Matt Bridges. Then a Paul Komistek SAC fly allowed Belini to score to make it 3-1.

Ben Newton scored in the fifth inning for ECU on a wild pitch from Bearcat starter Zach Segal to cut the lead to one. Josh Moylan’s double allowed ECU to score two more runs and recapture the lead at 4-3.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, the Bearcats reclaimed the lead at 5-4 on a Ryan Nicholson base hit to right field that scored a pair of runs.

Alec Makarewicz’s sacrifice grounder in the top of the tenth gave ECU(34-11/16-6 AAC) a 6-5 lead.

All told, East Carolina utilized a total of eight pitchers in game two.

BOX SCORE

GAME ONE: ECU 8 CINCINNATI 4

Gavin Williams and (12)East Carolina made relatively easy work of Cincinnati with a 8-4 win in game one of the AAC weekend series at UC Baseball Stadium in less than three hours.

Williams(8-0) remained undefeated for ECU(34-10/16-5 AAC) going six innings on Friday. The Pirate right-hander gave up five hits and just two runs with eight strikeouts and one walk before Jake Kuchmaner pitched two innings of relief giving up a pair of runs.

Zach Agnos got ECU on the scoreboard in the first inning with an base hit to centerfield that scored a pair runs to put the Pirates up 2-0.

Cincinnati(24-22/13-12 AAC) answered with a pair first inning runs of their own on a Santiago double and an RBI single from Komitek that briefly tied the contest at 2-2.

ECU was at it again in the top of the second inning, scoring five runs on singles from Giles and Norby, a grounder from Seth Caddell and an RBI double from Bryson Worrell that quickly expanded the Pirate lead to 7-2.

Cincinnati starting pitcher Garrett Schoenle(5-3) took the loss only lasting two innings, giving up seven hits and four earned runs against a patient Pirate team that made him throw 55 pitches. Max Bergmann went six innings of relief for the Bearcats along with an inning of work from Connor Linn.

Seth Caddell’s home run to left field in the top of the fourth inning made it 8-2.

Eric Nicholson then doubled off of Garrett Saylor in the ninth to score a run and a Griffin Merritt SAC fly to right allowed Paul Komistek to score to make it 8-4. Cam Colmore entered with two outs in the frame and a wild pitch soon found Bearcats on second and third before striking out Cole Harting to end the threat.

The two teams resume action on Saturday with 4 pm first pitch at UC Baseball Stadium.

GAME ONE BOX SCORE