Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-30 10:04:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Corey Seargent Taking a Leadership Role in the ECU Secondary

Zrpimoo2emwvpmiqashk
Senior cornerback Corey Seargent says ECU's defensive secondary will be ready for opening day against N.C. A&T.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

For ECU to find success this season they will have to get the most out of the defensive secondary. One veteran cornerback who is looking forward to the challenge is Rock Hill, South Carolina produc...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}