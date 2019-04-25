News More News
DB Caelen Carson Expresses Excitement About ECU Offer

Caelen "Los" Carson picked up an offer from East Carolina on Thursday and later discussed his recruitment.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

North Point defensive back Caelen Carson recently visited East Carolina and the recruiting relationship has since progressed into a scholarship offer that was one of two that he grabbed on Thursday...

