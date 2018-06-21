Decision Looming for Jeremy Lewis Who Breaks Down Top 3
Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen and defensive line coach Rod Wright along with ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery have been handling the recruitment of South Central weak side linebacker Jeremy ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news