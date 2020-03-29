Diamond In the Rough Lineman Jaelin Montgomery Grabs ECU Offer
ECU is looking to add some beef to the offensive line and Pirate offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler has an eye for future talent.One of the latest to receive an offer is Jaelin Montgomery out o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news