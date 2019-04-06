Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-06 09:52:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Duane Martin is an Excited Pirate and He Discusses His Decision

Bbzhoimltb4icwwitf25
Laurens, South Carolina linebacker and running back Duane Martin talks about his commitment to ECU.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

The Pirates’ latest commitment came on Friday from Duane Martin, a running back and linebacker out of Laurens District 55 in South Carolina.The 6-2, 237 pounder who chose ECU over offers from Woffo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}