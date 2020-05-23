News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-23 09:41:01 -0500') }} football Edit

East Carolina Extends Offer to Texas D-End Cameron Whitfield

East Carolina is dipping into the state of Texas and looking for solid talent for the class of 2021.
East Carolina is dipping into the state of Texas and looking for solid talent for the class of 2021.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

Pearland, Texas strong side defensive end Cameron Whitfield picked up his fourth AAC offer and his eleventh overall when East Carolina jumped into the fray on Thursday.The 6-2, 240 pounder already ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}