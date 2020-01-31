East Carolina Hopes to Bounce Back Against Temple
After losing what proved to be a winnable game on Wednesday against (21)Houston, ECU now hits the road to Philadelphia and turns their sights to Temple.Winning on the road has never been an easy ta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news