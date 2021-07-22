East Carolina Lands Georgia Safety P.J. Simmons
Eagle’s Landing safety P.J. Simmons took an unofficial visit to East Carolina back in June and liked what he saw. On Thursday, he made his decision to verbally commit to the Pirates.The 6-2, 190 po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news