PirateIllustrated - East Carolina Snags Chandler Prep Point Guard Javon Small

East Carolina has received Tuesday basketball commitment from point guard Javon Small out of Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona on Tuesday.

The 6-2, 180 pounder holds offers from East Carolina, Akron, Ball State, Indiana State, IUPUI, Virginia Tech, Grand Canyon, Miami of Ohio and Kent State.

In the end it came down to a pair of schools for Small among a good group of schools on his offer list.

“In the end it came down to Southern Illinois and East Carolina,” Small told PirateIllustrated.com, “I feel very confident in the decision I made and I’m very excited.”

“Once I made my final decision to commit to ECU, I feel like I always have to be one hundred percent sure when I go the school and I feel like my next move going to ECU will also be my best move,” Small told PirateIllustrated.com,.

“I haven’t made many bad decisions in my life and ECU is the first school that I actually did my background research on and I think it’s the first school that I ended up loving. I feel like ECU will be a great spot for me.”

The South Bend, Indiana native is currently averaging 13 points, five assists, three steals and nearly three rebounds for a Dragons team that is enjoying great success this season at 24-1 with their only loss coming in overtime to Montvede Academy 76-65.

Chandler Prep already has players on this year’s squad headed to Creighton, Dayton, Pepperdine now East Carolina and several others are still weighing their options.”

“Coach Dooley was my recruiter for ECU. He liked the fact that I know how to lead a team. I’ve done it before in high school and I’m currently doing that now with a lot help of a lot of teammates. He wants a point guard who wants to win that knows how to play defense,” said Small.

“Once I get there, there are some things I have to work on, but he’s going to help me with player development and then I’ll be a complete player.”

Small talked about having a really good feeling overall about East Carolina as being primary in him making his commitment decision.

“I feel very confident in the decision I made. ECU is the first school that after doing my research on that I really liked,” said Small, “I feel like our class coming in next year, I don’t know the guys personally, but I feel like we can work together in the next one or two years to get to the NCAA tournament. That’s one thing that every kid wants to play in and then after that go to the league. I feel like I will be able to do that with that group of guys.”

In addition of Small, the Pirates have pieced together a solid 2021 basketball class including guards Alexis Reyes and Russell Felton and forwards Jaquan Scott, Marlon Leston and Tay Mosher.

Stay tuned for the very latest in East Carolina basketball recruiting and much more here on PirateIllustrated.com.