East Carolina Snags Lorton, Virginia Wideout Brock Spalding
East Carolina is heating up on the commitment trail with their second pledge of the week with the addition of Brock Spalding out of Lorton, Virginia.The 5-11, 180 pound wide receiver was offered ju...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news