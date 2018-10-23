Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 01:01:13 -0500') }} football Edit

ECU Adds Future Firepower in the Form of Tremont Robinson-White

Gl7h9xpubtsamifnfaqw
Tremont Robinson-White finds a home at ECU where he will arrive next year with three years to play.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

ECU has landed another solid pickup for the class of 2019 in Little Rock, Arkansas product Tremont Robinson-White.Robinson-White is currently at Garden City, C.C. in Kansas where he will sit this s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}