Joe Dooley promised to retool the ECU basketball roster after five players recently exited and the Pirate staff has added a pair of commits for the class of 2019.

ECU has added Grayburg, North Carolina product J.J. Miles out of Cape Fear Community College. He was being recruited by Raphael Chillious and committed earlier in the weekend. Hawaii, West Virginia and Colorado State were among those who were giving Miles some consideration but ECU was his only known offer.

Miles also spent some time at Chipola after attending Northampton County in high school. But he eventually ended up a Cape Fear where he averaged 15.2 points a game to go along with 92 three-pointers where he was a 35 percent shooter from the arc and 58.3 percent from the foul line.

Miles was a 42 percent shooter overall and was also particularly solid on the defensive glass where he pulled down 160 of his 185 total rebounds to go along with nine blocked shots and 33 steals.