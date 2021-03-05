PirateIllustrated - ECU Adds Oregon State Transfer O-Lineman Rob Vanderlaan

Rob Vanderlaan has announced that he will transfer to East Carolina to help add to a growing offensive line group.

The 6-4, 280 pounder did not play in 2020 for the Beavers and redshirted in 2019 after playing for one year at Diablo Valley College in Plesant Hill, California where he was an early enrollee.

He earned unanimous All-Conference and top lineman honors at Diablo Valley and has a lot of potential and plenty of eligibility remaining.

Steve Shankweiler handles the offensive line for the Pirates and Vanderlaan has connected with the Pirate coach in a big way in the early going.

"ECU has a great culture with an amazing fan base! And I loved coach Shank. He is a phenomenal coach who has been around the game for a long time. He loved my film and thought I could come in and help them right away and be a contributor!”

Vanderlann is originally out of Miramonte High School just outside of Berkeley, California where he was a two-year letterman for an 8-4 team his senior season after a 9-3 mark as a junior.

He was a Blue-Grey All-American and earned all league honors and will vie for playing time this fall for the Pirates.

Vanderlaan described what he brings to the table for East Carolina and what does best as an offensive lineman

“I have three years remaining so I have a good amount of time,” Vanderlaan told PirateIllustrated.com, “The best quality I bring to the table for ECU and as a lineman is my athleticism and my finisher mindset. I love finishing guys to the ground and that’s my goal every play."

Stay tuned for more as coverage of East Carolina football recruiting continues here on PirateIllustrated.com.