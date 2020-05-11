East Carolina picked another 2020 commitment when Jason Shuford made his pledge to the Pirates on Monday.

The relative unknown out of Statesville High in Statesville, North Carolina played at nose guard as well at defensive end last season and should now qualify due to Covid19 legislation that eliminated the need for an SAT/ACT test for those who hold a 2.3 or better GPA.

Shuford was set to enroll at Independence C.C. but is now expected to enroll at East Carolina this summer.

Last season the 6-4, 295 pound Shuford, who also wrestles for Statesville, recorded 95 tackles, 71 of which were solo stops to go along with 19 tackles for a loss and eight sacks.

Over the course of his high school career, the rising senior has recorded 131 tackles and 30 tackles for a loss with 7 forced fumbles, one interception and 3 fumble recoveries.

Last season the Greyhounds won twelve straight games and a conference title. They lost their only game of the season in the second round of the NCHSAA 3-A playoffs 38-7 to Kings Mountain that ultimately fell in seven overtimes two weeks later to the eventual state champs Charlotte Catholic.

