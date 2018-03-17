Overall, Coach Montgomery was pleased with his team's progress and effort as they approach one week left in this year's spring camp.

"We're way ahead of where we've been. We've got some better players who kind of showed up today offensively, defensively and on special teams," Scottie Montgomery said after Saturday's scrimmage, "We've still got a long way to go but they're pretty excited now because they're seeing all of their hard work finally after so long hit the field and be better and be a better football team."

"What I was the most pleased about was Coach (Don) Mahoney and the offensive line. They went at a much better tempo and we were able to run the football for the first time in a scrimmage since I've been here, so kudos to him and those guys up front," Montgomery added, "The pressure the defense was able hit us with would have been very problematic in a game. Coach (David) Blackwell has a lot of things coached up and he got to the offense at times today. We can’t give up that many sacks, but when you have that many snaps, you know that you are going to give up some."

The quarterback situation seems fairly solid with Reid Herring running things and Kingley Ifedi and Holton Ahlers backing him up.

Herring completed 11 of 18 for 165 yards with a touchdown while Holton Ahlers went 10 of 18 for 97 yards and Kingley Ifedi went 5 for 8 for 57 yards and a touchdown on Saturday.

Duce Fuller (6 catches/68 yards) and Trevon Brown (4 catches/70 yards) both caught TD passes to lead the receiver corp. Anthony Watley looked solid as well with four catches for 74 yards.

"Reid right now is ahead. He's been with me for two years running our system for two years. He's been hearing me for two years talking about coverages. He's seen two years worth of practice snaps and everything and you've got a guy like Kingsley that's been here one fall so he's been here a whole year," Petersen told PI, "Then you've got a guy like Holton who should still be in high school and he's doing great for where he's been. He can go out and run our offense. He understands everything. Now he's not at the level of Reid since he hasn't had the snaps right now but I'm happy with all of them."

"We had a lot of energy. We had a lot of big plays from the offense and the defense came out as well. It felt good to be out here. We looked good, we played good. We still need to clean up a few reads and mistakes but overall it was pretty good," Herring told PirateIllustrated.com.

"More reps always makes you more comfortable, but I've still got to come in every day because the guys behind me are busting their butts to get the job," Herring said.

Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen likes what he sees from Anthony Scott in his return to football at ECU after a year off due to academics.

"Anthony for his speed and his size, for his height he's got a lot of power and he's doing things the way we want him to do right now," said Petersen, "For the most part the guys on the offense have bought in to how we want things done and when you do it that way you start getting better results. He's also making a big time effort making sure that he takes care of the ball. In his career since he's been here, ball security has been one of his issues. He looks good to me. He's running fast, he isn't huge but he looks thicker, he's running stronger when he's going through and he's an in between the tackles guys. He doesn't have to be on the edge so I'm happy with everything he's doing right now."

"I feel good to be back with the boys and back making plays and contributing to the team. I tell the boys all the time when something gets stripped from you and you get a chance to get back in there, it's like a whole new world again," said Scott who ran for 84 yards on nine carries with one touchdown to lead all ECU runners, "I've gained a couple of pounds. I'm weighing about 197 or 199 right now."

The ECU defense seems to be getting better as well as this year's spring camp progresses. New defensive coordinator David Blackwell talked about it after Saturday's scrimmage.

"We'll look at the film but I think there are some really, really good things. We've got to learn to play a complete game. We're strong for spurts then we give up some plays then we play really, really good for a while," Blackwell told PI, "Most of the one's and two's did some really good things. The offense did some really good things. It was competitive ."

"The concerning thing is our two's gave up a 90 yard drive. That's concerning. You've got to get off the field and they scored on fourth down. We had multiple opportunities to get off the field and we've got to get off the field in those situations. But the effort was good. I though we really competed. For a first scrimmage it was fairly clean. We've got a lot of young players playing which is exciting and I've got to be patient with a few guys too," said Blackwell.

"We had some true freshmen mixing our guys a little bit. We've got a couple of guys who are going to be really, really good players and I've got to be sure that I'm patient enough. Like Nolan (Johnson/Freshman High Point ) he's player corner, he's played safety," said Blackwell, "He's supposed to be in high school right now. He's really an exciting young player but you've got to be careful. He's been here for two weeks."

"The bottom line is you've got to keep getting better and keep playing hard. I thought the effort was good. There were some really good thing, we've just got to keep continuing to grow," said Blackwell," What's different is the tempo is different than anything we've done in the past so we don't lock into one call. When teams go fast against us we try to keep our entire defense at our disposal so that offenses can't dictate what we're doing."

Devon Sutton and Nate Harvey had six tackles and five stops respectively while Bruce Bivins made three tackles as well. Linebacker Delvontae Harris made a pair of tackles to go along with an interception.

Bruce Bivins has been a bright spot at linebacker the entire camp and could prove to be big this fall for the ECU defense.

"We could have did things a lot better. We're nowhere near where we want to be so we're just going to keep working at that," linebacker Bruce Bivins said, "We're still working and trying to get to where we're trying to get. I'm going to just keep working and try to be the best I can be and leave it at that."

POST PRACTICE INTERVIEWS

DC DAVID BLACKWELL

SCOTTIE MONTGOMERY

ANTHONY SCOTT

REID HERRING

TONY PETERSEN

BRUCE BIVINS

DEVIN SUTTON

SPRING SCRIMMAGE STATISTICS

RUSHING: Anthony Scott (9-84, 1 TD), Holton Ahlers (8-48), Hussein Howe (5-14, 1 TD), Keyshawn Canady (4-7), Kingsley Ifedi (1<-5>), Reid Herring (3-<-10>). Totals –– 30-138 (4.6 ypr), 2 TD.

PASSING: Reid Herring (18-11-0, 165 yards, 1 TD), Holton Ahlers (18-10-0, 97 yards, 1 TD), Kingsley Ifedi (8-5-1, 57 yards, 1 TD). Totals –– 44-26-1, 319 yards, 3 TD.

RECEIVING: Duce Fuller (6-68, 1 TD), Anthony Watley (4-74), Trevon Brown (4-70, 1 TD), Jonathan Jeffries (4-50, 1 TD), Terrell Green (2-29), Mydreon Vines (2-20), Keyshawn Canady (2-5), Cam Marshmon (1-5), Deondre Farrier (1-<-2). Totals –– 26-319, 3 TD

TACKLES: Devon Sutton 6 (TFL/-2), Nate Harvey 5 (2 TFL/-3), Bruce Bivens 3 (TFL/-1), Colby Gore 3 (PD), Davondre Robinson 3 (TFL, sack/-7), Michael Swift 3 (TFL, sack/-3), Delvontae Harris 2 (INT), Chandon Hickerson 2 (TFL, sack/-1), Marcus Holton Jr. 2 (TFL/-2, 2 PD), Rowe Mellott 2 (PD), Jalen Price 2, Aaron Ramseur 2, Kenyon Taylor 2, Michael Witherspoon 2 (PD), Da’Andre Beverly 1, Dedrick Hawkins 1, Chance Purvis 1, Raequan Purvis 1, Warren Saba 1 (PD), Nolan Johnson (PD)

TOTAL OFFENSE/TOTAL DEFENSE: 74-457 (6.2 ypp)

FUMBLES/LOST: 4/0

INTERCEPTIONS 1 (Delvontae Harris /85-yard TD return)

PENALTIES: 2 (1/OFFENSE – 1 holding; 1/DEFENSE – 1 pass interference)

SCORING:

TD – 6 (5 offense, 1 defense)

Anthony Scott 14-yard run (Jake Verity PAT)

Jonathan Jeffries 45-yard pass from Kingsley Ifedi (Caleb Pratt PAT)

Trevon Brown 17-yard pass from Reid Herring (no PAT)

Hussein Howe 4-yard run (no PAT)

Delvontae Harris 85-yard interception return (no PAT)

Duce Fuller 21-yard pass from Holton Ahlers (no PAT)

italics indicates scoring occurred during redzone segment

FG – 2-of-2

Jake Verity 29-yarder

Caleb Pratt 38-yarder