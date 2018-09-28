Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-28 08:14:46 -0500') }} football Edit

ECU Faces Stiff Defensive Test Against Ever Improving Old Dominion

Otgfhzhxlyynvxymerhz
Pirate defensive end Kendall Futrell and ECU say they are ready for the challenge against ODU this Saturday.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

While ODU enters this week's game at ECU at 1-3, he Monarchs are coming off of their biggest win in football history, a 49-35 victory over Virginia Tech last week in Norfolk. They have lost two oth...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}