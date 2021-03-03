PirateIllustrated - ECU Falls to Old Dominion 6-5 In Twelve Innings

Andrea Dalatri’s three-run homer into the left field jungle broke a tie game in the top of the twelfth inning and ODU held on late for a 6-5 victory over East Carolina Wednesday night in Greenville.

Jacob Gomez(1-0) came on in relief to get the win for ODU while Noah Dean got the save. Zach Agnos(0-1) was credited with the loss for the ECU in the Monarch’s first victory over the Pirates since 2014.

“Our offense lost the game. I’m the hitting coach so you guys can blame me. We struck out way too many times, bad approach against a starter which we had pretty good information on him and we were chasing his change up out of the zone,” Cliff Godwin said, “I thought our pitching was good enough to win especially early.”

Godwin was clearly frustrated with the way things went throughout and with a chance to win late in extra innings, it only added insult to injury.

“We can’t keep depending on having a one run lead going into the ninth inning and those guys having to continue to pitch in those stressful situations. I’ll blame myself for not having my guys prepared to play,” said Godwin, “I don’t feel good about the way we played tonight. I thought our guys looked tired tonight for our positions players - just not ECU baseball.”

Old Dominion(6-2) got untracked early on solo homers from Kyle Battle early in the first inning and Carter Trice in the fourth innings to give the Monarchs a 2-0 lead, a cushion they would maintain until the bottom of the seventh inning.

ECU(6-2) rallied with three runs of their own on a Jake Agnos double to right in the bottom of the seventh and an Alec Makarewitz hot shot at the pitcher for a single to put Pirates on the corners. Ryder Giles then hit into a double play, but it scored a run to make it 2-1 before Connor Norby’s two-run bomb into the left field jungle off of Monarch pitcher Brett Smith followed to give ECU their first lead of the game at 3-2.

But the Monarchs wouldn’t go away and after loading the bases in the top of the ninth, Kenny Leveri’s RBI grounder to first off of Ryder Giles tied the game 3-3.

The Pirates scored a run in the bottom of the twelfth inning on a Thomas Francisco base hit to left that trimmed the ODU lead to 6-4. Jake Agnos then swatted a base hit to center that scored another run to pull ECU within a run before ODU got the third out to end the game.

(17)ECU returns to action this Friday night in the first of a three game set with Appalachian State with a 4 o’clock first pitch in Clark-LeClair Stadium.

