Andrew Henrickson’s one out sac fly to left field scored Dwanya Williams-Sutton from third base to give ECU a ninth inning go ahead run and pick up a hard earned 2-1 win over Elon Wednesday afternoon in Clark-LeClair Stadium.

With the win, ECU improved to 13-4 on a cold, blustery day in Greenville while Elon fell to 8-9 with the road loss.

Elon junior 6-3 right hander Ryan Conroy lasted five and two thirds innings where he yielded just one run on three hits with seven strikeouts in 100 pitches of work. Robbie Welhaf went two and two-thirds innings for the Phoenix and left-hander Jered Wetherbee came on in the ninth inning.

Welhaf took the loss for Elon to fall to 1-2 on the year. ECU in the end played sound both defensively and offensively.

“Barbs was great at shortstop and I thought Seth Caddell had an unbelievable block when Sam struck the guy out with runners on second and third,” Cliff Godwin said, “Connor Litton had played terrific all year. The outfielders did a good job but really it was pitching today and Brady Lloyd had a big two out RBI and then Lloyd executes a bunt, Dwanya gets to third and then we just tested their arm with Dwanya’s feet and it worked out good for us.”

“You have to find ways to win games like today and the guys did it. I told them that you have to win games like this to be playing in June.”

Ryne Ogren’s single up the middle off of ECU starter Jake Kuchmaner produced an Elon run when Matt Oldham scampered across home plate for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

(17)ECU finally picked up a run in the bottom of the sixth when Brady Lloyd singled to right to bring Connor Litton home for a Pirate run that tied the game at 1-1.

Kuchmaner lasted until two outs in the second inning after giving up a run and four hits with a pair of strikeouts in 48 pitches. Matt Bridges and West Covington came on for ECU in relief and later Sam Lanier came on for an inning.

Then Davis Kirkpatrick went the last three innings for the Pirates to pick up his first victory of the season for the Pirates. Cliff Godwin was complementary of his pitching staff’s work on the mound on Wednesday.

“Davis and I had a little conversation today about just going out and not trying to do too much and he was terrific today,” said Godwin.

“Unbelievable. Matt Bridges, West Covington, Sam Lanier and Davis Kirkpatrick, I can’t say enough about those guys to give us a chance to win. Obviously it was another tough day to hit for any team just because of the wind - it’s cold and all of these things,” Godwin said.

“Matt Bridges was unbelievable for two and a third. Sam Lanier came in and got us out of a big jam with second and third and one out and gets a ground ball with the infield in and then a punch out. Then Davis Kirkpatrick, three innings of shutout baseball to give us a chance.”

Kirkpatrick said he watched some film with pitching coach Dan Roszel and they found a few things to tweak in his delivery to just stay in the pitch a little more. He got stronger as the game went on in the last three innings of a tight contest.

"It was a great pickup by Coach Roszel and it really helped the breaking ball today. I just tried to keep out team in the game and give out team the best shot to win. All our pitchers today just kind of filled the zone up and kept it a low scoring game and that gave us a chance to win,” Kirkpatrick said afterward.

“It’s just fun to compete out here. We have a great group of guys. You get in there and you get in the moment, pitch by pitch playing a game that you love and that’s why you play. Baseball is fun.”

BOX SCORE