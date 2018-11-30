Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-30 06:39:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

ECU Hopes to Snap Two Game Slide Tonight Against App State

O0b82ufjhbuvd4zkcxng
Jayden Gardner and ECU host Appalachian State Friday night at 7 o'clock in Minges Coliseum.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

ECU takes the floor tonight when Appalachian State comes to town for a 7 o'clock out of conference encounter in Minges Coliseum. The Pirates will be looking to snap a two-game skid after consecutiv...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}