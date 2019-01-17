ECU Jumps Into The Recruiting Battle for WR KeAndre Lambert
New Pirate head coach Mike Houston and his staff at ECU are starting to roll out offers to 2020 rising senior prospects and one of their latest went to a wide receiver out of Norfolk.KeAndre Lamber...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news