News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-06 00:39:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Sleeper Alert: ECU Keeping a Close Eye on Triad Prospect

Spddlhibcresslwy5xkd
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

One of the more lesser known talents in the state of North Carolina finds himself picking up more and more offers as this year's 2020 recruiting cycle continues.He is one of those who paid ECU a vi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}