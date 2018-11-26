ECU Looks to Crack the Road Win Code When They Take on UNC-W
ECU travels to Wilmington Tuesday night to take on (3-4)UNC-W at 7 o'clock in their "Blue Out" segment of the new Color Series games at Trask Coliseum. The contest, the fourth in five days for C.B....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news