ECU Looks To Get Back On The Winning Track Against Liberty
ECU returns home to take on a 3-0 Liberty team that is used to winning and ventures out for their first road game of the season on Saturday. The Flames went 29-7 last season including 14-2 in Big S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news