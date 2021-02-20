PirateIllustrated - ECU Makes Easy Work Of URI In a 7-1 Saturday Game Two Win

Seth Caddell’s home run to left field in the bottom of the fifth and Connor Norby’s three-run double in the sixth highlighted ECU’s 7-1 game two win over Rhode Island Saturday afternoon in Greenville.

Both Caddell and Norby tallied a pair of hits for the Pirates in the victory.

Jake Kuchmaner(1-0) went five innings with three strikeouts and yielding only a pair of hits in his Saturday start to pick up the victory before Cam Colmore came on in the sixth in relief for the Pirates. Ram starter Mike Webb(0-1) went five innings on the mound for Rhode Island giving up four hits and three runs in 89 pitches.

“Obviously it feels good. You want to find the rhythm so that’s the mindset. It work out today. That’s the thing we’ll continue to work on,” said Kuchmaner, “I didn’t think I had my curve ball but I thought we pitched well with it.”

“It felt good to finally get out there against somebody different. I know for all of us we’ve been itching to get back out on the field, it’s been eleven months,” Kuchmaner stated, “I know everybody was excited, so it’s been a good weekend so far.”

Nick Logusch came on in the top of the ninth frame to close it out for the Pirates.

“I thought we did a much better job of executing our offensive plan one through nine today,” Cliff Godwin said after the game, “We hit a lot more balls on the nose hard. We were able to take advantage of some of our speed with stealing some bases to extend the lead.”

A pair of RBI base hits in the first inning from Thomas Francisco and Connor Norby had ECU up 2-0 early in the contest.

“I thought we had a better approach overall and jumping on the guy early really helps,” said Norby,

“It just worked out that I got a fast ball on the outer third which is what I was looking for and I put a good swing on it.”

After Caddell’s homer in the fifth, Rhode Island finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth on a Bryson Worrell throwing error in center after a Max Mircovich pop fly led to Austin White scoring from second base to make the score 3-1.

With a pair of Pirate runners on the corners in the sixth inning, Ryley Johnson stole home in a double steal on Rhode Island relief pitcher Trystan Levesque for ECU’s fourth run of the afternoon.

ECU loaded the bags in the sixth when Connor Norby’s third hit of the day on a double to center emptied the bases to give the Pirates a 7-1 lead.

Ryley Johnson stealing home was a big momentum play and put us back up three runs,” said Godwin, “Norby’s two out, three run double was of course a crucial swing by him. He’s continuing to see the ball better and playing like we know he can play.

The 2-0 Pirates wind up the weekend series on Sunday at 1 pm against 0-2 Rhode Island

BOX SCORE