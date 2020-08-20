PirateIllustrated - ECU Pauses Football Practices Indefinitely Due To Positive Covid19 Tests

East Carolina University Athletic Director Jon Gilbert announced Thursday that football activities have been paused indefinitely after evaluating results from the latest rounds of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing.

“Today’s decision to pause all football activities comes in consultation with our medical staff after reviewing our latest test results,” Gilbert said.

“We will continue to monitor all of our student-athletes on campus and take all the necessary actions to follow all safety protocols established at the local, state and national levels.”

Ten East Carolina football players have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Thursday's pause comes before a football practice that was to precede the team's next full contact scrimmage that was set for Friday.

It is the second time this fall that practice has been paused.

ECU hopes to be able to resume possibly as soon as Monday if everything works out in the best possible scenario.

According to protocol, all affected individuals will be isolated based on medical guidelines. Contact tracing will be conducted for close contacts per University protocol and those identified individuals will also be quarantined.