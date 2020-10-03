ECU Postgame Superlatives
East Carolina did some things well and some not so well in their 49-29 loss against Georgia State in Centre Field Park in Atlanta. PI takes a look at both the positives and negatives from Saturday'...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news