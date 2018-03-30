Connor Litton and Brady Lloyd each belted home runs and ECU cranked out twelve hits to get back in the win column with a 7-3 Friday night victory over Wichita State.

In doing so, ECU snapped Wichita State’s seven game win streak and handed the Shockers their first conference loss since joining the league in game two of the AAC series in Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Chris Holba remained undefeated at 6-0 with the victory. He gave up just one run in six innings of work on the mound for (16)ECU giving up just five hits with six strikeouts. Ryan Ross, Gavin Williams, Jake Agnos and eventually Davis Kirkpatrick came on in relief to get the save on the mound for the Pirates.

“Chris Holba, I tell you what, you talk about a guy going out there when our backs were against the wall. They looked like they were the Yankees last night swinging the bats and he executed pitches and held them to one run for six innings. Just a great performance by him,” Cliff Godwin said afterward, “Chris went out there and showed you why he’s one of the best in the country.”

Liam Eddy absorbed his first loss of the season to fall to 5-1. Eddy lasted five innings and 89 pitches for the Shockers giving up three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts before left-hander Cody Tyler and Tyler Davis came on in relief.

Lloyd, Litton and Jenkins all had multiple hits in the victory for the nationally ranked Pirates against one of the toughest teams they’ll face all season.

“I have a tough time when people talk about we’re getting destroyed and stuff. I want people to understand that it’s just baseball and it’s one game. Football you play one time a week, in baseball you play every day and they don’t take home runs and tack them on the next day,” said Godwin, “Our guys have done a good job being where their feet are. We took a blow last night but it didn’t knock us out and we came back today.”

“It wasn’t easy today and I told them it wouldn’t be easy but they battled. Total team effort. Guys came off the bench and executed. Gavin Williams held us to a run with guys on first and second. Jake gave us a good two-thirds of an inning and Davis got us out of the inning and then finished it off.”

The Pirates got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third when Brady Lloyd’s base hit to left brought Chandler Jenkins home to give ECU a 1-0 lead.

Wichita State tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth when Dayton Dugas homered for the Shockers. ECU(19-6/3-2 AAC) answered in the bottom of the same frame when Spencer Brickhouse’s sacrifice fly to centerfield allowed Nick Barber to scamper home to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead.

Connor Litton gave ECU more breathing room when his homer in the bottom of the sixth gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead.

But (18)Wichita State(19-5/1-1 AAC) didn’t go away when Jordan Boyer reached on a fielder’s choice bringing in one run to put the Shockers back within one run at 3-2.

ECU answered in the bottom of the seventh to make it 5-2 when Brady Lloyd knocked his first career collegiate homer into the left field jungle to score a pair of Pirate runs.

“Coach G called me over and said just slow it down a little bit. Have they been throwing you the fast ball in on the ones you’ve missed and I said yeah,” Lloyd said, “So if they throw you the off speed I don’t care if you swing through it. I was ready to get my swing off.”

Down by three runs Wichita State loaded the bags in the bottom of the eighth inning but Davis Kirkpatrick struck out Dayton Dugas to snuff out the threat.

The Pirates added some insurance in the bottom of the eighth when Chandler Jenkins’ double to centerfield scored another ECU run. Then Bryson Worrell came on to knock in another run when his single to right field brought Jenkins home to make it 7-2 Pirates.

The Shockers got a home run of their own from Gunnar Troutwine in the top of the ninth but it proved to be too little, too late in a 7-3 contest.

