Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-21 02:45:18 -0500') }} football Edit

ECU Recruits In Attendance for Saturday's Game With UCF

Bmh9dvobru9jshfb4nge
ECU hosted a large number of future recruits for Saturday night's game against UCF.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

The Pirates had a good contingent of recruits on hand for ECU's 37-10 loss to UCF Saturday night in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Below is a list of those in attendance compiled by PirateIllustrated.com.C...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}