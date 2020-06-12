News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-12 12:50:52 -0500') }} football Edit

ECU Remains In a Strong Posture With 3-Star OL Andrew Canelas

Leesville Road offensive tackle Andrew Canelas is a high priority ECU target for 2021 who goes in depth here on PI.
Leesville Road offensive tackle Andrew Canelas is a high priority ECU target for 2021 who goes in depth here on PI.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

One of the offensive lineman that East Carolina has really been keeping tabs on is Andrew Canelas at Leesville Road High.The big 6-8, 310 pounder holds 12 offers and nearly 20 schools of interest. ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}