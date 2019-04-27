(11)ECU picked up a convincing 14-0 game one win in their three game series against Tulane Friday night in Clark-LeClair Stadium after a rain delay and then a lightning delay to begin the evening.

Bryant Packard, Spencer Brickhouse, Seth Caddell and Nick Barber all delivered home runs as ECU improved to 32-10 and 12-1 in AAC play.

Friday starter Jake Agnos got his one hundredth strikeout of the year and improved to 6-2 with the win. He went up against Kaleb Roper for Tulane(26-15/8-4 AAC) who dipped to 5-4 in giving up nine earned runs in his four innings of work.

“That’s one of the best offenses we’ll ever face this year. Top to bottom they’ve got a good offense so I was just glad,” said Agnos, “As a whole staff Barnes came in and did his job, Saylor came in and then Ryder bailed him out so to being able to throw zero runs against a team like that is awesome for the pitching staff.”

Agnos gave up no runs and just two hits in his five innings and one hundred pitches on Friday.

“It doesn’t matter if you win one to nothing or 14-0 it’s just one. I’m super proud of the way our guys showed up,” said Cliff Godwin, “It started on the mound with Jake pitching out of a jam some but still electric.”

Brickhouse’s two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning got ECU on the scoreboard first for a quick 2-0 lead.

Things got even more lively offensively for the Pirates in the third inning when Packard homered to score two runs before a Jake Washer double down the right field line scored two more. That was quickly followed by Dusty Baker’s RBI base hit to center that brought in Washer. Then Brady Lloyd’s double to left centerfield scored yet another run to give ECU a commanding 8-0 lead.

“The offense, I thought one through nine had a lot of tough, quality at bats starting with Brickhouse’s two-run bomb,” Godwin said, “I think he had five quality at bats. Packard’s… another two-run bomb. Dusty Baker RBI, Washer three RBI’s, it was just up and down the lineup.”

“My first at-bat he struck me out on a change up, probably one of his best pitches of the night,” Packard said, “So I went up there sitting on it thinking he was going to throw it again and it wasn’t too bad of a pitch but he hung it a little more than the last one so I was able to drive it and get it up in the wind.”

A Jake Washer base hit and Turner Brown’s SAC ground out added a pair of runs to the scoreboard in the fourth frame to make it 10-0 ECU.

ECU scored two more in the seventh on a Connor Norby hit to centerfield that scored Nick Barber before Connor Jenkins scored on a Ryder Giles RBI.

Then in the eighth, a pair of Pirate homers from Seth Caddell and Nick Barber’s first homer of the season put the Pirates up by two touchdowns to put the Green Wave away for good.

The two teams resume action in game two of the AAC weekend series Saturday afternoon at 4 o’clock.

PI AUDIO: CLIFF GODWIN RECAPS GAME ONE WIN OVER TULANE

PI AUDIO: BRYANT PACKARD & JAKE AGNOS POST GAME COMMENTS

PI PHOTO GALLERY: ECU 14 TULANE 0