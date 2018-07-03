GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU’s Bryant Packard has been added to the 2018 Collegiate National Team (CNT) roster according to a release by USA Baseball Monday evening. Packard will join fellow classmate Jake Agnos and Pirate Head Coach Cliff Godwin (third base and hitting coach) this summer representing the Red, White and Blue.

Packard and Agnos have secured their spots on the nation team roster for the 42nd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series (July 3-9) and the 7th Annual USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series (13-18). The duo marks the first time in program history that ECU has had two players compete in international play for Team USA.

Packard, who is the first player in program history to earn inclusion to seven All-America teams in the same season, led the club in seven offensive categories including batting average (.406), ranking sixth nationally. He also stood first in the American Athletic Conference in hits (89), slugging percentage (.671) and total bases (147), while ranking among the league leaders (Top 10) in on-base percentage (.462/third), home runs (14/t3rd), runs (51/sixth) and RBI (50/t8th).

The Greenville, N.C. native set the program record for consecutive games with a hit (30), breaking Stephen Batt’s 11-year old mark with a single in the fifth inning at UCONN on May 17. His streak came to an end (32 games) during the first round of the AAC Championships vs. UCF. A semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, Packard became the 16th player in school history to win the hitting triple crown and first since John Wooten in 2012.

Before heading to the national team, Packard spent the early part of the summer playing in the Cape Cod League for the Wareham Gatemen where he batted .309 (17-for-55) with three home runs, nine RBI and scored 13 runs in 17 games.

Packard's 2018 Postseason Honors

Collegiate National Team member (USA Baseball)First-Team All-America (ABCA)First-Team All-America (Baseball America)First-Team All-America (CollegeSportsMadness)First-Team All-America (NCBWA)First-Team All-America (Perfect Game)Second-Team All-America (Collegiate Baseball)Second-Team All-America (D1Baseball)American Athletic Conference Player-of-the-YearUnanimous First-Team All-American Athletic Conference selectionFirst-Team All-South Region (ABCA)Greenville Regional All-Tournament Team