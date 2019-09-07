Darius Pinnix rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns and Holton Ahlers passed for 195 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more as ECU made easy work of Gardner-Webb 48-9 Saturday night in the Pirates' home opener in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Pinnix and Ahlers both scored on short runs to go along with a Jake Verity field goal midway into the first period that quickly got ECU out in front early 17-0.

After A.J. Moses got Gardner-Webb(1-1) on the scoreboard three minutes into the second quarter, Pinnix and Ahlers were at it again with touchdown runs of 13 and 2 yards respectively and suddenly the Pirates had opened up a commanding 31-7 lead at the half.

Blake Proehl's 20-yard touchdown reception from Ahlers just two and a half minutes into the third period made it 38-7 before Gardner-Webb finally scored on a two-point safety on defense.

"Anytime you get your first win, especially under a new coaching staff it's big. Anytime you win it's big, especially in front of our fans," Ahlers told PirateIllustrated.com afterward, "We're thankful they came out. We wanted them to pack the stadium and they were loud and we appreciated that, but anytime you win it's special."

Jake Verity's 28-yard field goal and a late touchdown on a ten-yard run from backup quarterback Reid Herring with less than five minutes remaining sealed the deal at 48-9.

Xavier Smith led the Pirates on defense with ten tackles from his linebacker position to go with seven tackles from defensive lineman Alex Turner who also registered a pair of sacks in the win. Meanwhile Aaron Ramseur and Bruce Bivins both logged six stops and a sack from their linebacker positions in a solid defensive effort from ECU.

"It's definitely great for the whole defense. First off it builds confidence and it builds chemistry and trust knowing that your guys are going to do their assignment," said Turner, "You could see the improvement we made from week one to week two and how much we've kind of got together and worked on our fundamentals and done our job."

The win was just what the doctor ordered for new ECU head coach Mike Houston who has had a tough week after his father passed away on Tuesday. He talked about his approach to coaching this game under stressful circumstances.

"Men, they tend to compartmentalize stuff and that's just what I tried to do. Certainly the aspect of the family, it's been tough. I've just tried to focus on the players when I got back and the game. I thought the kids did an excellent job. I knew the staff would be able to handle it for a day and I think the players handled it with tremendous maturity."

"We always try to win for him. He's obviously a great guy," Ahlers stated, "We're excited that he's here and this staff is here and especially for him to be able to go out there and coach a football game under the circumstances he and his family are in, it means a lot to us. Obviously we're praying for him and we always play for him."

It had to be a great relief for Houston to get that first win at ECU under his belt on opening night at home including the grand opening of Towne Bank Tower.

"Obviously it's a lot more enjoyable night than last Saturday. You get in these ballgames and your home opener and you have all of these visions about how it's supposed to go," said Houston, "It's very refreshing when your team comes out and plays the way you know they can."

"We made a ton of mistakes, there is no doubt. We have tons of things to correct, but I thought our guys really played hard," Houston said, "I thought we really played pretty physical up front. I thought our backs did a much better job this week with yards after contact. I thought we had a lot of energy on both sides of the ball."

The Pirates rang up Gardner-Webb for 574 yards of total offense including 365 yards on the ground. True freshman Demetrius Mauney even got in the act late in the second half with 107 yards rushing on just 13 carries, averaging 8.2 yards per carry.

Jordan Smith passed for 147 yards for the Bulldogs to go along with a pair of interceptions while senior running back Jayln Cagle was held to just 40 yards rushing. Izaiah Gathings led the Gardner-Webb receiving corp with four catches for 83 yards while Chuma Awanna and A.J. Alexander added three receptions apiece.

Strong safety Kobe Rodgers and linebacker Darien Reynolds were credited with 13 tackles each and nose guard Josh Ramseur, brother of ECU linebacker Aaron Ramseur, had ten tackles for the Bulldogs.

ECU(1-1) will now get ready for Navy next week in Annapolis in another big test in their first AAC contest of the season.

After the game, PirateIllustrated.com was on hand to bring you Mike Houston's post game press conference along with post game comments from Holton Ahlers, Darius Pinnix, Alex Turner and freshman defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian who recorded his first collegiate interception in Saturday night's victory.

PI AUDIO: ECU HEAD COACH MIKE HOUSTON

PI AUDIO: HOLTON AHLERS, DARIUS PINNIX, ALEX TURNER & JA'QUAN MCMILLIAN

FINAL STATISTICS