This year’s ECU offense will rely heavily on their receiver corp. Everybody knows what Trevon Brown can do but if ECU wants to get the most out of him,

they will have to get the most from some of their other receivers.

6-1, 184 pound junior wideout Deondre Farrier made his presence known last year with 24 receptions for 211 yards and three touchdowns after racking up 325 yards on 21 catches as a freshman making him one of the most experienced receivers on the squad.

Farrier outlined his biggest focus as the team heads into week one of the 2018 season.

“Just picking up where I left off and picking up on the little details, reading coverages and defenses. I’m learning more about defenses now. Just focusing on the little things and getting ready for the season,” Farrier told PirateIllustrated.com.

“The biggest thing we’ve got to do right now is put together all of the little things that we have been working on over the offseason and in fall camp,” Farrier said, “Putting everything together and getting ready the first game.”

ECU has a deep group of receivers that also includes 6-4 senior Terrell Green, a pair of sophomores in Tahj Deans and Mydreon Vines, 6-1 freshman Leroy Henley making it tougher to focus on any one guy.

“It’s going to allow us to compete. When the next guy comes up, he’s going to be just as good, fresh. We’re real deep”

Redshirt freshman Blake Proehl’s father was a quality receiver in the NFL and his brother plays at North Carolina. Blake has exhibited great hands in this fall camp after coming off of an injury that kept him off the field for much of last season.

“I cannot wait. It’s been a long journey for my first year,” Proehl told PI, “I feel like I’ve been here four years already, sitting on the sidelines watching these guys through my injury but I cannot wait. It’s going to be awesome.”

Proehl talked about how it was to sit it out last season.

“It was really hard when they were warming up, not being out there with your teammates behind the scenes, watching them through the glass in Minges and all of that. It’s hard, man,” said Proehl, “Just sitting in the shadows. I didn’t like it to be honest. That was the first time that I’ve ever been in that position. I’m not an injury prone player, God willing - and it was definitely a hard experience.”

“I think it was God’s will. I came out stronger, faster, a better person and a better teammate.”

The Providence High product out of Charlotte said there was a silver lining at the end of the day and he acknowledged that ECU should prove to be very deep and deversified as an overall receiver corp.

“We’ve got people on the sidelines but the people coming in and coming out are just as good as one another so it’s really cool having depth like that.”

With N.C. A&T on the docket in week one on September 1 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for the season opener, Proehl outlined the biggest thing he has to do between now and then.

“Just staying focused, just knowing our job. Everybody has to be locked in. It’s going to be a big game. They’re coming in undefeated but we’re not worried about their record or who they are. We just want to make sure that we know our assignment.”