{{ timeAgo('2019-10-01 18:36:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Fast Start Key To Success For ECU When They Take On Temple

Mike Houston updates his team's progress heading into ECU's Thursday night's ESPN matchup with Temple.
Mike Houston updates his team's progress heading into ECU's Thursday night's ESPN matchup with Temple. (PirateIllustrated.com photo)
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Mike Houston says he does hope to get off to a fast start against Temple and that it could prove to be important for both teams on Thursday.“I think it will be very important for both of us. Every ...

