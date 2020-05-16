News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-16 07:18:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Felix Hixon Is Excited After Getting His First Offer From ECU

Jackson, Georgia defensive lineman Felix Hixon picked up his first offer from ECU and says he was excited to get it.
Jackson, Georgia defensive lineman Felix Hixon picked up his first offer from ECU and says he was excited to get it.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

Jackson, Georgia defensive lineman Felix Hixon is just getting cranked up in the early stages of his recruitment. The 6-4, 275 pounder out of Jackson High received his first offer from East Carolin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}