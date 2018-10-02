Scottie Montgomery announced on Monday that ECU offensive guard Brandon Pena will be out for this Saturday's game in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field against Temple. That paves the way for the further emergence of ever improving Fernando Frye.

"We didn't avoid an injury. We've been coming out of the games pretty lucky so far. This week we did have an injury. Brandon Pena will be out for this week to come," Montgomery said on Monday, "We will continue to look at his injury as we move forward, but right now as of this weekend he will not be available for us to play."

Montgomery says that 6-3, 286 pound junior right guard Fernando Frye will get his first start as a Pirate in place of Pena.

Frye joined the ECU roster during the fall of 2017 as a walk-on transfer after opening his collegiate career at Mercyhurst (Pa.) University. He didn't see action in 2016 but was listed as an offensive lineman. The prior year Frye was credited with a pair of tackles on the defensive line.

"I played at Mercyhurst University as a freshman and I just felt like a big fish in a little pond. I just really wanted to keep pushing myself and what caught my eye was an ROTC program at ECU I was looking at here.I ended up not doing that but I fell in love with the school and the campus," Frye told PirateIllustrated.com, "I ended up coming here for school. I enjoy playing football and I saw tryouts were happening so I emailed the coaches and the next thing you know they were asking me to join the team so that's how I got here."

The criminal justice major's emergence is proving to be an interesting story as he has progressed upward on the ECU roster. Frye appeared in ten games while at Mercyhurst after earning letters in both football and wrestling at McDowell (Pa.) High School where he was the team captain.

"I do feel like I am a leader to the younger guys. Just being experienced and having that rough journey here, it's not like I got looked at by a D-1 school coming out of high school. It's hard for some guys and some walk-ons especially so I just decided to keep them motivated just like myself."

He talked about the process of trying out for the football team at ECU.

"I remember showing up. The team room was full with just big, strong guys and I remember being real nervous. I was out of shape at the time too so I was extra nervous. I came out with Coach C, we warmed up," Frye said, "We did some forties, broad jumps, L drill and stuff like that - normal drills and a little bit of offensive line work because that's the position I was looking at. Really just showing my technique because I can bend and move."

Last week, Frye finally got into the game against Old Dominion.

"I kind of zoned everything out and focused on what was in front of me and play by play did what I had to do and did my job. Trusted the guys next to me. I didn't have to worry about much with John and Garrett telling me what to do every time, making sure I'm on the right track. They're great guys and they're great to play next to."

Frye talked about what his offensive line has to do this week to be successful against Temple.

"We've just got to play as a nickel. Stay together and do our job and get that line moving."

Montgomery has a propensity to find a diamond in the rough and Frye is yet another good example.

"His story is kind of one of those legendary fairytale stories where a guy comes in, not on the team, tries out for the team, kind of makes the team, nobody pays any attention to him, goes to show team and works really yard," Montgomery said, "He gets into spring ball, works very hard and then people start to notice him in board drills and three on three drills, like who is this guys."

"Then immediately he started to get the respect of everybody. And then probably three weeks ago we knew that he was going to play for us this year," said Montgomery, "He had already started to get reps at the right guard position, not splitting time but getting a lot of the one reps as well."

Frye has added a much needed boost in depth to the Pirate offensive line under new offensive line coach Don Mahoney who seems to be getting more and more from his group up front in his first year at ECU.

"He's a guy who really didn't get a lot of reps this spring and worked extremely hard in the summer. He came into fall camp and under some situations we needed, stepped in and made an impression right away and has really took off from there in a role where he has basically waited his turn and came through on Saturday. Now he's got to build on that, play much better and we're going to keep demanding of him," said Mahoney, "But it goes to show if you keep working hard and going about your business you never know when your opportunity comes."

Frye talked about getting his first start this week against Temple.

"Well I'm really looking forward to playing Temple. As a starter, I'm not sure yet. Just got to see how things go. We've got a lot of talented offensive linemen here so I'm just competing every day to try to see if I can earn that starting spot."

"He has really just came into his own. Coach C loves him," said Montgomery, "Strong, works hard, doesn't say a whole lot and just does his job. He came out of the game with a pretty high grade for coming in and saw a lot while he was in there."

"Really excited that he was ready to play when he went in there, so we're really excited for Fernando. The guys, they absolutely love him. He has an outstanding personality. Now that he is playing you'll probably see a lot more of that personality. But just a great young man who got a great opportunity."

Jordan Johnson is another diamond in the rough to watch who backs Frye up at the right guard position this weekend.

"We also have J.J. who will be at the same position as well," Montgomery said, "We feel like we've got a lot more depth in there and hopefully we'll see a lot more of that this weekend against Temple.