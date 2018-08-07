Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-07 12:07:47 -0500') }} football Edit

First Tuesday: Fall Practice Examination and Observations

Wiwgpvbs6ys0vl1sgles
ECU took the field in mid morning on Tuesday at the Cliff Moore Practice Complex for their third practice of this season.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Practice was upbeat Tuesday morning as the Pirates entered their third day of fall workouts in anticipation of their first game against N.C. A&T on September 3rd in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.All of the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}