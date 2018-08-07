First Tuesday: Fall Practice Examination and Observations
Practice was upbeat Tuesday morning as the Pirates entered their third day of fall workouts in anticipation of their first game against N.C. A&T on September 3rd in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.All of the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news